Ali Murad said that the event is a continuation of the ongoing cooperation over a decade between the band and Studio Random International, designer of Rain Room.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Murad pointed out that the dancers will perform continuous show movements in the rain on the melodies of composer Max Richter adding that these performances are designed especially for the Rain Room project.

He announced that tickets are sold on Sharjah Art Foundation’s website.