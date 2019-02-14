Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for two award categories

Three critical studies and four publishers have been shortlisted out of a total of 88 nominees from the longlists for these categories announced in December 2018.

The ‘Arabic Culture in Other Languages’ shortlist consists of studies in English and French, including; "L’Europe et les Géographes Arabes du Moyen Âge" by French researcher Jean-Charles Ducène, published by CNRS Éditions, 2018; "The Thousand and One Nights and Twentieth-Century Fiction: Intertextual Readings" by Richard Van Leeuwen from Netherlands, published by Brill, 2018; and "Recognition in the Arabic Narrative Tradition" by British scholar Philip Kennedy, published by Edinburgh University Press, 2016.

The ‘Publishing and Technology’ shortlist includes Dar El Machreq (Lebanon), The Arabic Center for Geographic Literature "Irtiyad al-Afaq" (United Arab Emirates), al-Kamel Verlag (Lebanon) and the Arab Institute for Research & Publishing (Lebanon).

The ‘Arabic Culture in Other Languages’ category received 64 nominations this year, while the ‘Publishing and Technology’ category received 24 nominations.