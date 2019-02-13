Abu Dhabi Festival to showcase 'The Princely Collections' landscape paintings

Titled, 'Distant Prospects | European Landscape Paintings from Liechtenstein. The Princely Collections', the exhibition will be open to the public from 26th February to 25th March 2019, at Manarat al Saadiyat.

The Princely Collections contain major works of European art spanning five centuries and are among the most important private collections in the world. Surveying the history of landscape painting, the exhibition will feature key figures in the Late Renaissance and Baroque artistic movements – including the work of Peter Paul Rubens, Joos de Momper and Lucas Cranach The Elder, among many others.

Parallel to the exhibition, this year’s Abu Dhabi Festival Visual Arts Programme will also include an engaging educational programme to inspire aspiring and emerging artists. It will include a series of interactive talks and panel discussions, guided exhibition tours and practical creative workshops inspired by the works on display.

The programme has already been expanded further, with a specially designed overseas residency for five practicing Emirati artists selected from Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation Nationals’ Gallery, including Aisha Juma, Taqwa Al Naqbi, Hamdan Buti Al Shamsi, Asma Khoory, and Maitha Abdalla, providing a unique opportunity to visit significant institutions of arts and culture in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and Vienna, Austria.