Abdul Aziz Al Musallam: SIH introduces virtual and enhanced reality at ‘Innovative Month’

He said that SIH is participating in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah with two major products the first of which is the virtual world of the fairytale which is introduced to the audience through virtual spectacles by which the audience can get to the world of fairytale and control it.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Musallam explained that this experiment will be generalised wider. He added that the second product is the “enhanced reality” which is introduced through two folk games:” Al Dama” and “Al Teela”. The audience can deal with these two games as if they are real and tangible.