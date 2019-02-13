FUNN opens registration for Seventh edition of SICYFF

Children and youth, who are aspiring and/or professional filmmakers with a passion for cinematography, are encouraged to submit their entries to the organisation, no later than 31st March 2019.

It is notable that organised annually as Sharjah International Children Film Festival, this year the event has been renamed Sharjah International Children & Youth Film Festival to reflect the extended age-group and new added categories for this edition.

As per its youth-focused theme, the festival, this year, comes with three new award categories in addition to the existing seven award categories, namely Best Child-made Film, Best Student-made Film, Best GCC Short Film, Best International Short Film, Best Animation Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Feature Film. The added new categories are Best Teenage-made Film, Best Youth-made Film and Best UAE Short Film.

Sheikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and Sharjah International Children & Youth Film Festival, said: “Widening the scope of the Festival, this year we have set new objectives, thereby including participation of youth aged 18-30 years, in addition to children and teenagers. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Festival has been renamed reflecting the interest and commitment of His Highness to support youth in contributing towards uplifting the filmmaking industry.”

Sheikha Jawaher added: “The festival is open for all cinema professionals, aspiring filmmakers, and young film enthusiasts, in all categories. We hope that the seventh edition will take the festival to another new level, giving young talents the opportunity to promote the Arab film industry and make a mark in the regional and global film market.”

The annual celebration of cinema and movies aims to promote creativity and talent in children and young people by providing them a platform to nurture and develop their skills in visual arts and showcase their filmmaking talent to the world. The purpose of the festival is to allow the young aspirants to thrive as creative and inspiring filmmakers, who can make competitive Emirati and Arab movies, based on their dreams and ideas.

Submissions are now open online via https://sicff.ae. Deadline is 31 March.