Mahra Al ketbi: 5 countries, 4 workshops at Sharjah GCC Theatrical Festival

  • Tuesday 12, February 2019 in 6:10 PM
Sharjah 24: Mahra Al Ketbi, member of the media committee at the Sharjah GCC Theatre Festival said that the Festival will begin on February 14 at the Culture Palace in Sharjah.
Al ketbi added that the six-day event, patronised by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, includes 5 shows representing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Ketbi stated that the theme of this edition of the festival will be “The New Theatre and the folk Arts”, and 4 training workshops will be organised coving theatre make-up, vernacular theatrical writing, actor’s exercising and scenography. 