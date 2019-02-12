Mahra Al ketbi: 5 countries, 4 workshops at Sharjah GCC Theatrical Festival

Al ketbi added that the six-day event, patronised by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, includes 5 shows representing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Ketbi stated that the theme of this edition of the festival will be “The New Theatre and the folk Arts”, and 4 training workshops will be organised coving theatre make-up, vernacular theatrical writing, actor’s exercising and scenography.