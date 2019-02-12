“Museums Express” takes part in Sharjah Innovation Week

The SMA participation comes in line with its strategy aiming to adopt innovative methods and make use of the latest technologies in simulating the past through the rich artifacts and items that provoke creative thinking found in the museums of Sharjah.

The exhibit-bus contains three sections; innovation, discovery and expression where the first contains a replica of the astrolabe, one of five showcased in major museums around the world, reflective mirrors to teach students the principles of reflections as well as a herbal master section showing how the pharmaceutical industry was perceived in the past.

The discovery section showcases a model of the campus used by Ahmed bin Majid, the great Arab navigator as well as a Bateel which is a light weight multi use boat used by Al Qawasims tribe in defending the shorelines of Sharjah. The expressive section showcases a collection of paintings by Iraqi artist Jamil Hamoudi and Emirati artist Najat Makki amongst others.