Russia announced as Guest of Honour for Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2020

Russia’s participation in the Fair, which was confirmed after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DCT Abu Dhabi and the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communication - Moscow, is expected to attract significant visitor numbers with various themed events and activities held throughout the entire duration of ADIBF. These activations will embrace the fields of literature, culture, art, music, cinema and dance.

The MoU was signed by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Vladimir V. Grigoriev, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications.

Russia’s participation in ADIBF will also provide a chance for investors wishing to explore and capitalise on opportunities offered by the Russian groups, businesses and publishers that are present in the GCC.

Speaking on the occasion, the Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi said, "It is a measure of the deep and longstanding relationship between Russia and the UAE which has influenced the decision to choose Russia as the Guest of Honour for the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in 2020.

"Russia is renowned for its influential cultural output, including its world-famous literature, and the country is home to thousands of publishing houses, some of which we are looking forward to welcoming at the 2020 Book Fair.

"As 2019 has been designated the 'Year of Tolerance' by the UAE leadership, we are especially committed this year to celebrating other cultures and strengthening our links with other countries. With the signing of this MoU, we hope we can further the UAE’s already strong cultural, academic and artistic links with Russia, while also supporting DCT Abu Dhabi’s mandate to increase cultural tourism."

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director of ADIBF, said, "The 30th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will celebrate Russia, with its unique culture, art, heritage and knowledge-based traditions. These credentials are deeply rooted in its history, and offer a wide variety of cultural and creative products in the fields of art, authorship, publishing and knowledge.

"Celebrating Russia also reflects the long-term vision of establishing bridges of communication with other world cultures."

"ADIBF 2020 is expected to be a vibrant cultural event with Russia’s presence showcasing its language, creative products and publishing industry. We are looking forward to welcoming Russian artists, creative minds and renowned influential authors," he added.

"We hope that this cultural gathering will result in a joint publishing industry that benefits the publishing markets in both countries, offering professional development opportunities and unique knowledge-based products to the intellectuals and writers of both the UAE and Russia."

At this year’s Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which takes place from 24th to 30th April, India has been chosen as the Guest of Honour.