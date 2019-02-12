Int’l Organisation of Folk Art’s regional office holds first meeting at SIH

The attendees at the meeting also focused on the importance of activating the role of the Regional Office, as well as the branches, which would facilitate a strategic framework for coordination between branches during programmes and events.

"It was a great pleasure to host the first coordination meeting of International Organisation of Folk Art (IOV) in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). This meeting is of great importance, as it not only underlines our commitment to improve and enhance the cultural heritage of MENA region but also highlights our efforts to develop a systemic approach to promote traditional crafts and folk literature in the region," said His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and the Regional Manager of the Regional Office of the International Organisation of Folk Art (IOV) in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

“His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has instructed to develop a permanent headquarters for the Regional Organisation in Sharjah, with the organisation having its own building at this headquarters. This will be an instrumental step in positioning Sharjah as a global capital of culture and heritage,” he added.

The International Organisation of Folk Art and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage have recently signed an international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which permits Sharjah Institute for Heritage to host and organise the General Assembly meeting, scientific conference and the arts festival in April 2019. It also provides information and insights on logistics and facilities, in addition to covering the expenses of printing the documentary books and publishing the vital brochures for the event. The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Ali Abdullah Khalifa, President of the IOV, and His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.