Ream BinKaram: 3500 children participate in 6th SCB

Ream BinKaram, President of the SCB, unveiled the details of the 6th edition of the Sharjah Children Biennial (SCB), noting that the most children's contributions came from China, followed by the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates successively.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ream BinKaram added that during the 6th edition of the Sharjah Children Biennial, that will run from 20 February to 20 March, several issues on childhood imagination will be highlighted.

Ream BinKaram concluded that several mobile auctions will be organised across the seven emirates and their profits will be allocated to The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), aiming to support the Rohingya refugees.