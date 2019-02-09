EPA enhances international outreach of Emirati publishers with ‘Manassah’ project

The unique platform “Manassah” was launched at EPA’s seventh board meeting held recently, and was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice President, International Publishers Association (IPA), Founder and President of Emirates Publishers Association (EPA); Ali Al Shaali, EPA Vice President; Ali bin Hatem, EPA Secretary; Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, and the EPA team.

Manassah, supported by Tilal Properties, is poised to offer an array of exclusive facilities and privileges to those EPA members who have less than 20 published works under their hat, and cannot represent themselves at international book fairs in the region due to high participation costs. The project allows local publishers the opportunity to distribute their books on a wider regional scale and participate in almost all book fairs in the Arab region. The platform will offer these publishers access to new market opportunities, and eventually support the development of the UAE’s publishing sector.

The introduction of the ‘Manassah’ aims to facilitate EPA membership’s representation at local and regional cultural events and exhibitions, which will offer them and their titles unique visibility at these events through dedicated independent exhibits.

In 2019, Manassah will represent select EPA member publishers to 11 internationally renowned book fairs, including Casablanca International Book Fair, Morocco; Muscat International Book Fair; Riyadh International Book Fair; Sharjah Children's Reading Festival; Abu Dhabi International Book Fair; Amman International Fair, Jordan; Sharjah International Book Fair, Kuwait International Book Fair, Beirut International Arab Book Fair, and some others.

Commenting on the new project, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi Vice President of International Publishers Association (IPA) and Founder and President of Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) said: “EPA’s vision is to continually develop the Emirati publishing industry by offering nonstop support to professionals in the sector. Our inclusive facilities and services have helped the nation’s rich homegrown intellectual and literary products grow at a considerable rate. Manassah will take this to the next level by serving as a bridge between our publishers and new opportunities in regional and international book markets.

“This showcasing platform has the potential to intensify the UAE publishing industry's impact in the region and beyond, as it allows local publishers a unique opportunity to expose their product to businesses and consumers worldwide”. Sheikha Bodour added.

The seventh board meeting also discussed the 2019 Action Plan and approved the 2018 Board report. Featuring in these discussions were plans for future projects to be implemented by EPA in its quest to advance the publishing industry, and also explored new mechanisms to support Emirati publishers and other means that would reflect positively on the cultural renaissance in the country.

EPA was founded in 2009 by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi to serve and develop the publishing sector in the UAE, as well as to advance the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentoring programmes that help raise their efficiency. EPA represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry by working on advancing their rights. It constantly works to improve the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination and cooperation with competent authorities in the UAE and beyond.