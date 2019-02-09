Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee : Successful conclusion of “Wadi Al Helou Days Festival”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee has lauded the Festival’s outcome, stressing on its significant importance in enhancing the cultural values.

During his statement commenting on the event, Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee added that this year’s edition was remarkable, saying that the performance level was outstanding amid great interaction by the people.

Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee said that the Festival has witnessed many creative ideas, praising the participation of an elite group of poets From the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.