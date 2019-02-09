Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee : Successful conclusion of “Wadi Al Helou Days Festival”

  • Saturday 09, February 2019 in 12:44 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of concluding the activities of the fourth edition of the Wadi Al Helou Days Festival, which is organised by the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region, Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee, Director of the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region has expressed his pleasure with the successful conclusion of this significant event which attracts a huge turnout of visitors.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee has lauded the Festival’s outcome, stressing on its significant importance in enhancing the cultural values.  
 
During his statement commenting on the event, Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee added that this year’s edition was remarkable, saying that the performance level was outstanding amid great interaction by the people.
 
Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee said that the Festival has witnessed many creative ideas, praising the participation of an elite group of poets From the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. 