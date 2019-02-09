Department of Culture pulls down curtain on “Wadi Al Helou Days Festival”

In the presence of Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region has concluded the activities of the two-day Festival, which included various cultural and educational events for children, as well as poetry evenings and popular arts.

The conclusion ceremony featured a number of activities and shows, including Al Ayala performances and a presentation of the science laboratory by Takamul Academy.

The cultural event reflects the Emirati folklore and ensures ways of preserving it.

Concluding the ceremony, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi honoured all the Festival’s participants and partners who contributed to the Festival’s success.