Hacked cellos and algorithms bring feedback to classical music

Dr. Chris Kiefer, University of Sussex, says: "There's one pick-up for each string, so you get four channels of sounds coming out of the cello. They go into this computer where there is an algorithm that's processing the sounds. That algorithm's controlled by these knobs here. So it's a bit of a strange mixture of wood string and computer code all working together fairly seamlessly. What happens is sound circulates around a system so you get feedback and you control the feedback by kind of damping the strings. The strings become a very sensitive controller of how the feedback goes round the system, so if I put my finger here I get lots of very delicately changed sounds just by changing that string."

Dr. Alice Eldridge , University of Sussex, says: "People from a classical background understand it in that expansion of that world and people from a noise background or drone sort of background understand it as a new interface a new way of making that kind of more experimental music. I think so in that sense I suppose it's satisfying for us because it seems to appeal to these quite diverse audiences."