Tales of power and injustice open a politically charged Berlinale

Danish director Lone Scherfig's film tells the story of a penniless mother (Zoe Kazan) fleeing with her children to New York to escape the clutches of her violent husband, a policeman who uses his connections to track her through her flight.

Clara scavenges with great ingenuity to provide for her children amid the opulence of the metropolis, forging ties with strangers - a nurse, a drifter, a cook, a lawyer - with whose aid she turn the tables on a husband who held all the cards.

British actress Andrea Riseborough, who plays one of those strangers, on Thursday drew parallels with Donald Trump, another citizen of New York who is now U.S. President, saying that generosity gave the poor strength against the powerful.

Festival director Dieter Kosslick, who bows out this year after his 18th season, summed up this year's line-up with the words "the personal is political", a motto that Scherfig embraced in a post-screening news conference.