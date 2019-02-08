‘Ra’ud’ thrills audience at "Wadi Al Helou Days’ Festival

The opening was attended by Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department (SMAAD); Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council; Mohammed bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council; Khamis bin Saeed Al Mazroui, Governor (Wali) of the Wadi Al Helou; Abdullah Khalfan Al Naqbi, Governor of Al Nahwa; assim Buseim, Director of the Emiri Court in Kalba; and Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaiji, Director of the Eastern Region section at the Department of Culture.

The opening event of the festival was an Emirati popular folklore represented in a dramatic performance show titled "Al Ra’ud", which represents the Bedouin character. The story of the operetta, in which a number of actors from the UAE and the Gulf participated, touched the hearts with feelings of terror and fear because of the symbolism the story upholds – the conflict between right and wrong, light and darkness, along with poetic breaks.

The operetta was characterised by high-quality artistic elements. The audience enjoyed the decoration that overlapped with the Wadi Helou Mountains, the distinctive sound and visual effects, and the rich combination of folk poetry, songs and dances.

At the end of the opening ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan and Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi honoured the representatives and participants who contributed to the success of the festival, as well as elite of participating actors in Al-Ra’ud Operetta.