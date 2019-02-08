SIH participates in 9th edition of Sharjah Light Festival

SIH’s participation in the 11-day event at Al Qasba is characterised by heritage shows for children and other shows targeting all segments of the community.

Commenting on SIH’s participation in SLF, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH said: "We are keen to participate in the activities, programmes and events associated with the Sharjah Cultural, Heritage and Creativity Project, which has the continuous and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah”.

He added that the Institute’s participation is based on coordination, cooperation and joint action that achieves remarkable successes added to Sharjah's richness in various fields of work, production, knowledge, heritage, creativity, culture, art and beauty."

Dr. Al Musallam pointed out that the aim of SIH’s participation is to contribute to the delivery of the heritage components to the new generations in a good manner, consolidate children’s national identity, familiarise the new generation with the authentic past and contribute to enriching the heritage of the community.