SIH receives applicants for professional diploma programmes

Registration began on January 1 and will run until the 13th of the same month, and study will start from 17 February to 11 May 2019.

The study programme covers 5 diplomas: Cultural Institutions Management, Cultural Heritage Management, Museum Management, Urban Heritage, and Restoration of Heritage Manuscripts and Documents. Graduates of these programmes gain knowledge and scientific skills about various fields of cultural heritage. The programmes also enhance graduates’ knowledge in the cultural, educational, tourism and media fields.

Dr. Abdul Aziz AlMusallam, Chairman of the SIH, said that the institute aims to provide graduates with academic education of the scientific, theoretical and applied knowledge as well as the necessary cognitive skills that help produce researchers capable of understanding and digesting types of heritage and managing their projects.

Dr. Al Musallam added that the Sharjah Institute for Heritage strives to carry out its duties, functions and responsibilities to the fullest through integrating its field and scientific role. It is also characterised by a huge diversity of activities and programmes covering various aspects and fields of heritage, with the unlimited support from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Musallam pointed out that these diplomas are connected to cultural heritage, both the tangible and intangible, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world. It aims to prepare, train and rehabilitate professional cadres concerned with preserving the Gulf and Arab heritage in light of the Institute's ambition to be the specialised national, regional and global institution in nurturing cultural, educational and tourism fields with human cadres equipped with the knowledge and skills needed for the effective management, preservation and conservation of cultural heritage and enhance awareness of its importance to build human knowledge and develop the cultural economy.