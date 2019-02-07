SPL highlights the virtue of tolerance to people from different ethnicities

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) subsidiary organised an array of musical, artistic and poetry activities on Friday to highlight the beauty of multiculturism and the need to understand and embrace cultural diversity to further enrich the UAE society’s vibrant social fabric.

Famous artists Patrick Seth (India), as well as British-Indian artist Sheetal Sharma presented a kaleidoscope of musical offerings from their countries. Children were entertained through storytelling and drawing sessions.

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Library noted: “Tolerance is a hallmark of progressive and civilized societies, whose members enjoy equal rights, opportunities and respect regardless of their religious and ethnic backgrounds, or their gender. Tolerance offers the basis for promoting values of peaceful coexistence and respect for all; and is a prerequisite of sustainable development.”

She added: “At a time when countries around the world, and especially our region, are facing severe challenges in creating an equal and tolerant space for diversity and inclusivity, the UAE is trying to set a precedent for tolerance and peaceful coexistence. With more than 200 different nationalities peacefully living and working in the UAE, it would be safe to say that our country’s laws guarantee citizens and residents dignity and equal respect. We also have strong mechanisms in place for combating discrimination of all types.”

The UAE Year of Tolerance 2019, is a national effort to strengthen the 47-year legacy of the nation’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose commitment to making tolerance and respect the basis of social life and of national development, has transformed into unprecedented achievements for the UAE.

The activities taken up by the leadership throughout the year will also aim to strengthen the nation's role of encouraging stability and prosperity in the region.