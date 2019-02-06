Al Majaz Amphitheatre hosts Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama and ‘Arab Idol’ Mohammad Assaf Friday

The Lebanese veteran will wow the UAE audience with a selection of his most loved hits, while the Palestinian star will perform a selection of folk songs in addition to renditions he performed during his participation in the ‘Arab Idol’ contest. Tickets for the concert are now on sale at https://platinumlist.net/ and the UAE Exchange in addition to the Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The first-of-its-kind open-air theatre in the region is all set to host world-class live concerts by Nabeel Shuail from Kuwait and Eida Al Menhail from the UAE on February 15 and by Majid Al Muhandis and Nawal Al Zughbi from Lebanon on March 1.

These concerts follow the immensely successful public performances by legendary Arab and international singers and artists that Al Majaz Amphitheatre has been hosting as part of Sharjah’s efforts to promote a culture of music and fine arts in the Emirate.