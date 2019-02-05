Ismail Abdullah: Arab Theatre Authority assesses national festivals in 7 countries

  • Tuesday 05, February 2019 in 9:08 PM
Sharjah 24: Ismail Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Arab Theater Authority affirmed that deriving from the historic initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Supreme President of the Arab Theatre Authority, to organise national theatrical festivals in countries which do not have their own festivals, the Authority has organised national theatre festivals in seven countries in cooperation with the concerned authorities in these countries.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Abdullah pointed out that the Authority is now meeting with the officials of these festivals to evaluate this experience and to identify the negatives and avoid them, and to promote positive aspects within the strategy adopted by the Arab Theater Organisation in all its activities and events.
 
He added that meeting in Sharjah, we exchange views and commence on a more solid ground in the coming versions in these countries, or in the countries that will join them in 2019.