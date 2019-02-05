Ismail Abdullah: Arab Theatre Authority assesses national festivals in 7 countries

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Abdullah pointed out that the Authority is now meeting with the officials of these festivals to evaluate this experience and to identify the negatives and avoid them, and to promote positive aspects within the strategy adopted by the Arab Theater Organisation in all its activities and events.

He added that meeting in Sharjah, we exchange views and commence on a more solid ground in the coming versions in these countries, or in the countries that will join them in 2019.