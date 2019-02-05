EPA’s new project to support the UAE book industry

The project was discussed and commissioned during a meeting between the EPA board and National Media Council (NMC).

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice President of International Publishers Association (IPA); and Founder and President of Emirates Publishers Association (EPA); along with Ali Al Shaali, EPA Vice President; Ali bin Hatem, EPA Secretary; Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA.

They were joined by His Excellency Mansour Al Mansouri, Director General of NMC; His Excellency Rashid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Media Affairs at NMC, Ibrahim Khadem, Director of Media Content, and Moza Al Falasi, Head of Reading Materials at NMC.

The integrated information and services centre will allow publishers easy access to services offered by EPA and NMC at the former’s premises at Sharjah Publishing City (SPC). These will include registration or annual renewal of membership, print permissions, print licenses, and other services.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “EPA follows a clear vision to grow the Emirati book market, boost publishing standards in the UAE and advance the profession itself. We seek to continually build the capacities of Emirati publishers so they can bring the strongest competition to regional markets. In doing so, we have a detailed plan of action for extending services – starting at nascent stages of obtaining licences and ISBNs, all the way to participation in international book fairs.”

She added: “The establishment of the One Stop Shop has certainly boosted our efforts. It will also help create an integrated and supportive work environment for publishers who avail services offered here, and enable them to benefit from each other’s experiences at cultural, economic and professional levels.”

For his part, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director General of the NMC, said: “At NMC, we are always keen on providing continuous support to professionals in the Emirati publishing sector and offering them facilities and services that allow them the opportunity to expose to book markets in the world, so as to enable them to strengthen their presence and publish their publications at exhibitions in the UAE, the region and the world.”

The meeting with the National Media Council also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two parties in 2019, develop new strategies to support Emirati publishers, and open the UAE’s book market to the rest of the world.