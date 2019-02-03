‘Sharjah Media’ is a tale of success began 30 years ago

The story of the Sharjah media began since the integration of Sharjah TV in 1989, by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which considered one of the most prominent media organisations in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf that has succeeded in providing integrated content in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu.

The success started with one channel that did not exceed 150 employees. It began broadcasting over seven years and became a world channel in 1996. It leads the list of local Arab television channels.

In August 1972, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah opened a radio channel under the name of "United Arab Emirates Radio from Sharjah" that got a new identity in 2015 under the name "Sharjah Radio ".

As part of the media to achieve its vision, the channel continued to develop more channels and radios, which reached the total number of five TV channels and three radio channels, with more than 1000 employees.

In line with Sharjah's strategy to promote institutional media work, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, on January 20, issued an Emiri decree establishing the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA). According to the Emiri Decree, all rights, assets, and obligations of the Sharjah Media Corporation are transferred to the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. Sharjah Media Corporation employees are transferred to the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority for their degrees and financial allocations.

30 years later, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is taking great strides in developing the professional staff in its institutions to improve the media content, as well as, emphasising the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who consider that the media is one of the main base of the civilization's march to the emirate and UAE.