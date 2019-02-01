SIH organises a poetry festival titled "Poet of sentiment and dejection"

  Friday 01, February 2019
Sharjah 24: In commemoration of the death of the great Emirati poet Ali bin Rahma Al Shamsi, one of the veteran poets who experienced a golden generation of ancient Emirati poets, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) organised, on Thursday morning, a poetry session titled "Poet of Sentiment and dejection” with the participation of Al Shamsi’s son Poet Salim bin Ali bin Rahma Al Shamsi, and a number of Emirati poets.
Highlighting the traits of deceased Al Shamsi, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said: "The poet Ali Al Shamsi was a patron, incubator and supporter of the youth. He helped them develop their talents and listened attentively to their experiences.”  He also highlighted the poet’s works, achievements and contributions to the Emirati poetic scene. The audience also listened to excerpts and readings of the great Emirati poet.
 
Salim bin Ali bin Rahma Al Shamsi thanked the Sharjah Institute for Heritage for this good gesture to organise such seminars for veteran poets, especially those who have left for the other life. He added that such gatherings serve as documentation of heritage being a legacy that we must preserve. 