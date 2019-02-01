SIH organises a poetry festival titled "Poet of sentiment and dejection"

Highlighting the traits of deceased Al Shamsi, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said: "The poet Ali Al Shamsi was a patron, incubator and supporter of the youth. He helped them develop their talents and listened attentively to their experiences.” He also highlighted the poet’s works, achievements and contributions to the Emirati poetic scene. The audience also listened to excerpts and readings of the great Emirati poet.

Salim bin Ali bin Rahma Al Shamsi thanked the Sharjah Institute for Heritage for this good gesture to organise such seminars for veteran poets, especially those who have left for the other life. He added that such gatherings serve as documentation of heritage being a legacy that we must preserve.