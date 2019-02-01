Rubens drawing fetches $8.2 mn at controversial auction

Sotheby's described the small, rectangular "Nude Study of a Young Man with Raised Arms" as a key piece in the development of one of the artist's pivotal commissions, and one of only a handful of drawings of comparable importance by Rubens to have come on the market in the last half century.

Depicting a muscular, nearly nude young man who strains as he pushes an unseen weight above his head, the drawing was used in the preparation of Ruben's famous "Raising of the Cross" triptych, painted in 1610.

It was acquired by the Dutch royal family in 1838 by Prince William of Orange, who became the Netherlands's King William II.

Unlike many monarchies, the Orange-Nassau dynasty, whose fortune Forbes magazine estimated to be $220 million in 2011, owns personal assets separate from the institution's official holdings.

Dutch museums responded with criticism in recent weeks after the announcement that several works of art from the royal collection would be put up for auction.