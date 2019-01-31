EPA discusses publishing laws and ethics at Cairo Book Fair 2019

EPA’s participation at CIBF 2019 - which is on till February 5 - is part of its efforts to build and promote an ecosystem to enrich Arabic content, as well as examine issues hindering Arab publishers at major regional and international cultural events.

The ‘Work Ethics in Publishing’ panel discussion brought together Ali Al Shaali, Vice President of EPA and founder of Dar Al Hudhud publishing house, Nasser Al Asi from Al Moualef publishing house, and Tamer Said, Managing Director of Kalimat Group who highlighted publishing standards and mechanisms, conditions facing the industry and its regulatory laws. They also focused on the ethics and responsibilities of publishing sector professionals in advancing the quality of content.

Maximising its presence at the event, EPA attended the General Assembly of the Arab Publishers’ Association (APA), and held a series of meetings with many participating Egyptian, Arab and international publishers at CIBF 2019, focusing on strengthening cooperation with publishing sector bodies, both to ease access to the Egyptian publishing market and enhance knowledge and expertise-sharing between Emirati publishers and their international counterparts.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said: “Our participation this year comes in celebration of the golden jubilee of CIBF, which has become one of the largest book fairs in the Middle East. It is also part of our strategy to share views and experiences with Arab publishers and discuss challenges in publishing standards and its regulations and laws.

“It is of vital importance to commit to the ethics of publishing books for children and various age groups, which builds the culture of younger generations and safeguards values that preserve the social fabric.

“We are participating in panel discussions with a number of Egyptian, Arab and international literati and publishers. This opens up new horizons and greater prospects for planning and joint action, for better efficiency of publishing professionals and to develop local publications,” he added.

Al Kous also underscored the responsibility of local and Arab publishers to protect the rights of authors, publishers and readers alike.

Founded in 2009, EPA serves and develops the local publishing sector and advances the role of Emirati Publishers through training and mentoring programmes. EPA represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry and works in cooperation with competent authorities in the UAE and beyond.