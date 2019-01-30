Roudha Al Marri: Cultural workshops enhance readers’ awareness, enrich author’s thoughts

She emphasised the importance of interactive cultural events which bring the book together with the readers from different sectors of society, in promoting awareness and exchanging ideas to achieve greater creativity.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of an interactive workshop conducted at the University of Sharjah - Khorfakkan Branch, Al Marri said that information retrieval and drawing out ideas for the writer does not only stop at the search in books or through the windows of the typical research, but also the interaction with the public and all community groups have a greater role in achieving this in more realistic manner.

Al Marri spoke at the workshop organised by the Sharjah Book Authority about the book “UAE 101” she co-authored with the Italian author and journalist Ilaria Caielli.

She explained that “UAE 101” is a barrier-breaking book which aims to get the UAE's multicultural society on the same page. It is a guidebook to the Emirati Culture, which have amassed a huge haul of anecdotes and cultural tips to help make the UAE even more united, whether you are from Dubai or Dublin.