Ahmed Abdul Karim: Tolerance is Islamic culture confirmed by Quran and Sunnah

In a statement to "Sharjah 24" on the sidelines of a lecture titled "Culture of Tolerance" which he delivered to the staff of the Sharjah Contact Centre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Ahmed Abdul Karim stated that the UAE was the first to emphasise the value of tolerance through laws and legislation.

He pointed out that the UAE is a salient example for the world in this context, where more than 200 nationalities of different colours, race and creed live in it. This is a clear indication of the culture of tolerance in this society, which is governed by an accurate system based on the tolerant spirit of Islam, traditions and norms of fathers and grandfathers in addition to the role of the country and its institutions, which have established this culture as one of its priorities.

He highlighted the country’s efforts in spreading tolerance and underlining its significance and impact on the family and the society.