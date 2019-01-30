Aisha Ghabesh: SIH pavilion at CIBF attracts large number of visitors

She added that a number of prominent Egyptian personalities and UAE Ambassador in Cairo, Mubarak Al Junaibi, who praised the participation of the Institute and took a number of publications, visited SIH pavilion.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ghabesh noted that the Institute's participation will continue until February 6th, during which it will present more than 100 titles of the Institute's publications, in addition to the definition of its role and its continuous efforts in the conservation and preservation of heritage, with the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

She added that the Institute gave the Arab League, guest of honour at the exhibition, a set of SIH’s publications.