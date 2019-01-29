Mohammed Al Suwaiji: ‘Wadi Al Helou Festival’ reflects past and authenticity of the region

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the press conference held to announce the festival, Al Suwaiji pointed out that the new festival this year will be characterised by a distinctive operetta that reflects the past and authenticity of the region, with the participation of elite artists.

Al Suwaiji stressed the keenness of the Department to promote cultural movement through these festivals, which cover the various cities and regions of Sharjah, to reflect the nature of each region and to put its social, cultural and artistic heritage in dramatic, poetic and folkloric formations so as to instill them in upcoming generations.

Al Suwaiji noted that the two-day festival will include many cultural and educational events for children, as well as poetry evenings and popular arts.