SBA takes part at Cairo International Book Fair 2019

Bringing its international portfolio of positive impacts and literature values, SBA took the opportunity to meet key publishers, literary agents, literary experts and cultural entities during one of the region’s leading book fairs.

The authority’s 2019 agenda and main events, such as the Sharjah International Book Fair and Sharjah Children Reading Festival, as well as the pivotal role played by Sharjah Publishing City, the first publishing and printing free-zone in the world, were among the key topics which took over a number of discussions between SBA senior officials and prominent visitors.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA said: “Our participation in the 50th edition of Cairo International Book Fair aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and supports his pioneering efforts to build strong and role model relationships with Arab countries. The Cairo International Book Fair is undoubtedly a unique and leading literary event, offering quality books and authentic content to the Arab Community for half a decade.”

Al Ameri concluded: “We are honored to be a part of CIBF and partner with the Egyptian literary community for joint action and new channels of cultural collaboration. This book fair is a unique platform and partners Sharjah’s cultural project”.

The Cairo International Book Fair announced The Arab League as the guest of honour of its golden jubilee edition, with Dr. Tharwat Okasha, former Egyptian Minister of Culture and prominent Egyptian author Dr. Suhair Al Qalamawi honoured as personalities of the year. The book fair also brings together 169 publishing houses representing 35 countries.

Founded in December 2014, the Sharjah Book Authority is dedicated to encouraging and expanding investment in creative industries. It offers a platform for knowledge and intellectual and cultural exchange between people from different civilisations and cultures.

The SBA seeks to highlight the significant role of books and their impact on promoting community awareness in view of technological advances and diversity of knowledge sources. It also aims to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in the cultural sector in general, and the publishing, printing, translation, documentation and children’s books in particular.