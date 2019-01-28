FUNN uses Stop Motion Animation as a means of enhancing learning among special needs children

Led by the Sudanese visual artist, art director, animator and trainer, Sahar Abdalla, the workshop titled ‘Stop Motion Animation for Children with Special Needs’, was recently held at Sharjah Art Foundation’s spaces in Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah.

It presented its young participants a unique opportunity to be introduced to the A to Z of stop motion animation, and express themselves creatively through the medium in an engaging and playful way.

Abdalla began her workshop with an easy introduction to the art of stop motion animation, and showed these children how they can freely explore a variety of everyday materials to bring their ideas to life through this simple technology. Participants were put in small groups based on their age and aptitude, and the complexity of the tasks assigned as well as the animation methods used by each group were decided according to this classification.

Highlighting the reasons for organising this workshop, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN, said: “Animation is a great teaching aid for children with special needs. Stop motion animation’s simple and bright technology makes learning fun and interactive. It is an extremely tactile and visual medium, which is perfect for getting across new concepts to children with learning difficulties.”

She added: “In organising such activities, FUNN aims to make education and learning inclusive, fun and accessible to all children, regardless of their approach to it. Also, media arts in any form is a great skills enhancer, as the planning of storylines, scripts and music helps children to organise their ideas and focus their thoughts, which in turn contributes to increasing their self-confidence, builds their team work and communication skills, and promotes holistic personality development.”

Abdalla offered a practical demonstration of how to use Stop Motion Studio application, which was followed by a session where the children tried it out themselves and created their own animation videos. Their learning experience was rounded off by a quick lesson on how to add sounds effects to their final video.

Sahar Abdalla, based in Dubai, is working on a range of different projects, from traditional hand-drawn art and visual illustrations to art direction, 2D animation and motion graphics. Through her work, she bridges the gap between hand-made art and technology.

Sharjah Art Foundation offers year-round courses and workshops which are free and open to the public and include activities tailored to children and adults with special needs.

About FUNN

FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of creative artists in media and film, and promotes new media works and films made by children and young filmmakers of the UAE at international film festivals, and conferences worldwide. Their larger goal is to foster talent through these festivals, conferences and workshops locally and internationally, and form a close-knit network of talented young people who can share experiences and expertise on a global scale.

About Sharjah Film Platform

Reflecting the growing importance of film in its work, Sharjah Art Foundation launched Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), an annual programme that supports film production in the United Arab Emirates and the region and provides a critical platform for both established and aspiring filmmakers. SFP has three main components: a curated film programme and award; a programme of talks, workshops and discussions; and a production grant for short films.

About Sharjah Art Foundation

Sharjah Art Foundation is an advocate, catalyst and producer of contemporary art. Through the Sharjah Biennial, the annual March Meeting, year-round exhibitions, film and music programmes, education and community outreach programmes, grants, residencies, commissions and publications, the foundation encourages a shared understanding of the transformational role of art. Visit sharjahart.org to learn more.