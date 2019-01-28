A True taste of Emirati Heritage at ‘Al Basta’ in Heart of Sharjah

From the UAE’s authentic dishes with a modern touch, to watching skilled Emirati craftswomen offering live demonstrations of Talli and Khous weaving, burqa-making, and doll making. This lively Souq nestled in the region’s largest preservation and restoration project, has come alive with unique offerings for people who want to learn about and experience Emirati culture in a fun and engaging way.

A perfect family fun-filled event, Al Basta, is hosting live music by local and UAE- based musicians for music lovers, and it offers a petting zoo, face painting and other activities lined-up for the young ones.

Visitors to Souq Al Shanasiyah can partake in the Al Basta market, 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. on every weekend until Saturday, 9 March. It is a perfect way to spend an evening outdoors with friends and family, while making the most of the spectacular weather, while it lasts.