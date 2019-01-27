Masrah Theatre brings Italian masterpiece ‘Pinocchio’

The third performance in Masrah Al Qasba Theatre’s ‘The World of Stories’ series, has specially curated to ignite the creative imaginations of the UAE’s young theatre goers, took this 1883 fictional character of a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy, and played it to absolute perfection.

In this brilliantly distinctive piece of theatre adapted to stage and presented by the Events Factory group, in which the hero’s yearning to be human, in pursuit of which he is torn between following the good call of his conscience and wicked temptation, and in the middle of this all Pinocchio’s wandering off into wondrous escapes is presented in the most energetic and attractive way to make the key messages of the story relatable to children and the youth.

In the end, Collodi’s tale familiar to most through Disney’s 1940 animation, is a big hit among the audience, who left the theatres with a new understanding of the essentialness of the qualities of truthfulness and positivity to be incorporated into their life.

The World of Stories event comprises 13 theatre shows that are aimed at educating children on the history of classical fairy tales and music. The performances motivate children to enhance their self-confidence and communicate a message of love and peace.

