Newseum building, showcase for press, to be sold

The Freedom Forum, the creator and primary funder of the Newseum, agreed to sell the Pennsylvania Avenue building to Johns Hopkins University for $372.5 million.

The sale means the Newseum, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, will close its doors and seek a new location in the US capital area.

The landmark building has hosted numerous conference and educational events since opening in 2008.

Johns Hopkins said it would use the facility, a short distance from the US Capitol, White House and Smithsonian museums, for its graduate academic programs in international relations, business and other areas.

The Newseum was launched with funding from the Freedom Forum, a nonprofit group created by USA Today founder Al Neuharth, but the center has been in financial difficulties for years.