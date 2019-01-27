Fatima Al Shuwahei: Al Basta’ festival will run until 9 March

Al Shuwahei added that that children can participate in a variety of activities and recreational workshops that allow them to experience traditional handicrafts, and that parents can also enjoy popular Emirati cuisine and shopping at the various kiosks on the market to buy different goods and products.

Al Shuwahei said that the festival is dedicated to small children, a pet park, and offers children photography enthusiasts the opportunity to learn the secrets of photography in special sessions held throughout the festival.