SIH to participate with more than 150 titles at Cairo International Book Fair

Headed by Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of SIF, the delegation comprises Aisha Ghabesh, Director of Public Relations and Legislation at the Sharjah Institute of Heritage, Dr. Ahmed Ali Morsi, Cultural Advisor to the Institute, and Fatima Al Marzouqi, SIH Chairman Executive Office Director.

Dr. Al Musallam expressed delight about SIH’s participation in such cultural, cognitive and intellectual events, including the Cairo International Book Fair, which, he said, is an appropriate opportunity to meet with officials, stakeholders and practitioners in the field, as well as researchers and specialists from Egypt and Arab brothers and other world participants in the exhibition.

He added that the Fair is a platform to showcase the latest publications of the Institute and its role and continuous efforts in the conservation and preservation of heritage, under the close follow-up and unlimited support by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his directives aimed at achieving greater success and excellence.

The participation will include a presentation on the "Strategies of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Arab World" by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, on February 1st, in addition to the presentation of publications in various fields of cultural heritage, history and anthropology, including modern and diverse publications.

Dr. Al-Musallam added: "The Institute's publications have been an important source of culture and heritage in the last two years, With some Egyptian and Arab institutions and bodies participating in the exhibition, and attending cultural and intellectual seminars focusing on the heritage and its place in the society. Two areas were allocated to display the Institute's publications in Hall 3 and the other for sale in Hall 2. Satisfaction with its various categories ".