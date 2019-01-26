Artist Ashjan: ‘Khorfakkan Theatre’ confirms the public's passion for street theater

Ashjan noted that Khorfakkan Theatre Festival has established its place in the local theatrical scene, as an event awaited by both the public and the artists.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of her participation in the sixth edition of the Khorfakkan Theatre Festival, Ashjan added that the most important thing that distinguishes the festival is diversity, where it offers a large variety of performing and folkloric arts.

Ashjan considered that the interaction between artists and the public is one of the special aspects of the Khorfakkan Festival expressing her happiness with the remarkable and growing interaction.

Ashjan concluded her statement praising the efforts of the theatre section at the Department of Culture for organising this wonderful event, which draws joy and happiness on the faces of the people of Khorfakkan and enriches theatrical movement in Sharjah and the various emirates of the country.