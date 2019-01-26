Amna Al Raeesi: “Khorfakkan Theatrical” emerges young talent

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24,” Al Raeesi added that the festival aims to enhance the social and cultural values of the theatre, as well as inverts in youth’s talents, and allow them to present their creativity through the platform of the festival.

She also praised the participation of a superstars from the UAE and different Arab countries. She pointed out that the festival presented 4 different theatre performances.

Al Raeesi concluded that the festival will feature a series of entertainment competitions, folk arts, and poetry evening.