Amna Al Raeesi: “Khorfakkan Theatrical” emerges young talent

  • Saturday 26, January 2019 in 12:25 PM
Sharjah24: Amna Al Raeesi, Chairman of the theatre section of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, said that the Khorfakkan Theatrical Festival, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, provided such success.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24,” Al Raeesi added that the festival aims to enhance the social and cultural values of the theatre, as well as inverts in youth’s talents, and allow them to present their creativity through the platform of the festival.
 
She also praised the participation of a superstars from the UAE and different Arab countries. She pointed out that the festival presented 4 different theatre performances.
 
Al Raeesi concluded that the festival will feature a series of entertainment competitions, folk arts, and poetry evening.