In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, the Egyptian singer Hani Shaker who presented a selection of his songs, expressed his happiness for being part of such an event.

Hani Shaker added that the ceremony was unique and wonderful, pointing out that this was the first time that he has performed a musical concert on Al Majaz Amphitheatre. Hani Shaker wished that this evening is a beautiful beginning of 2019, for him and all his fans.