Traiq Allay: Captivating audiences at the first event in the New Year

  • Saturday 26, January 2019 in 10:06 AM
Sharjah24: Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, stressed that Al Majaz Amphitheatre is hosting a variety of events throughout the year. He added that this year the theatre will feature some of the biggest Arab and international stars.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Allay said that the first event in the New Year at the first-of-its-kind open-air theatre in the region has presented the renowned Egyptian singer Hani Shaker and popular Lebanese singer Wael Jassar, who have a huge fan following in the region.
 
The Director of SGMB, also said that on Friday the audience almost reached 2,000.
 
Allay pointed out that Al Majaz Amphitheatre last year hosted a large number of an international artist to represent Sharjah as the Capital of Culture. 