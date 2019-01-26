Traiq Allay: Captivating audiences at the first event in the New Year

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Allay said that the first event in the New Year at the first-of-its-kind open-air theatre in the region has presented the renowned Egyptian singer Hani Shaker and popular Lebanese singer Wael Jassar, who have a huge fan following in the region.

The Director of SGMB, also said that on Friday the audience almost reached 2,000.

Allay pointed out that Al Majaz Amphitheatre last year hosted a large number of an international artist to represent Sharjah as the Capital of Culture.