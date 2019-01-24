Rashed Al Naqbi: Reviving Khorfakkan Cinema enriches city’s cultural movement

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24" Dr. Al Naqbi added that the cinema, located on Tariq bin Zeyad Street, is an important cultural and historical milestone, as it dates back to the sixties of the past century, explaining that it was an important artistic tributary that contributed to demonstrating and highlighting ancestors’ artistic taste through the artistic shows they have displayed from different corners of the world for years.

Dr. Al Naqbi reminisced some of the films which were first careened at Khorfakkan Cinema including Omar Al Mukhtar, Antar bin Shaddad, Fajr Al Islam and other Arabic and foreign movies.

Dr. Al Naqbi pointed out that Tariq bin Zeyad Street was the most famous, lively and on the go street in the city because of the presence of the cinema there. He added that the cinema's output was not only artistic or cultural, but also involved the commercial and sales traffic in the street.

Expressing hope the renovation will see the light, Dr. Al Naqbi valued Sharjah Arts Foundation’s endeavour to renovate and revive the Cinema as this, as he said, is an important addition that enriches the cultural and artistic movement in the City.