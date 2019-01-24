A stitch in time to save Egypt's ancient tentmaking craft

The 68 year-old, a master of one of Egypt's most traditional crafts, has been handstitching the decorative appliques that nowadays can range from wall hangings to bed quilts for more than half a century, so long that his customers have named him after his art.

"I learned it when I was eight," he said. "It took me years before I could master it and be able to finish a whole tapestry on my own."

In days gone by, his craft was used to make tents and large tapestries but has evolved as demand has changed.

These days, Khayamiya refers to the creation of ornamental items mostly in cotton that can also include pillow cases and throws, although the traditional name tentmaking when translated into English endures.

Khayami's shop is among two dozen others lining the covered Khayamia Street or the Street of Tentmakers, opposite the towering 11th century Bab Zuweila, one of Old Cairo's main surviving gates.

The street has lured tourists for years and the craftsmen's shops were among the main draws for foreign visitors until the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime.

The ensuing turmoil scared away tourists, and since then business has slowed to a trickle.

But Khayami still ostentatiously exhibits around his shop his elaborately stitched wall hangings and colourful tapestries replete with pharaonic motifs copied from ancient tombs, Arabesque designs, Kufic calligraphy of Arabic proverbs and Koranic texts.

On other appliques, Khayami has sketched folk tales of Old Juha, a humorous character in Arab culture, always depicted with his faithful donkey. Tales of their exploits often impart valuable lessons.

The centuries-old art of Khayamiya goes back to the time of travelling caravans, when huge tent pavilions were used as shields from the desert's searing sun.

It is believed to have emerged during the Fatimid dynasty, which ruled Egypt about 1,000 years ago, but some argue that it even dates back to the Pharaohs.

Today, many are still used as backdrops for weddings, funerals and religious celebrations of the Holy month of Ramadan as well as the birthday of Prophet Mohammed known as Mawlid.