Alia Al Suwaidi: Al Majaz Amphitheatre to come alive with 4 concerts

  • Wednesday 23, January 2019 in 8:36 PM
Sharjah 24: Alia Al Suwaidi, Marketing and Projects Manager at Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said that Al Majaz Amphitheatre is gearing up to host a galaxy of Arab singing stars, the first of which will take place on Friday, January 25.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaidi added that Al Majaz Amphithetre, an integrated cultural and tourist destination, is preparing to host top singers of the Arab World from 25 January to 1 March.
 
Al Suwaidi continued that the first concerts will be held next Friday with Egyptian singer  ‘The Prince of Arab Singing’  Hani Shaker, Lebanese singer Wael Jassar, while the second, which will take place February 8, will see the participation of  Ragheb Alama and Mohammed Assaf. Al Majaz Amphitheatre will also host the Kuwaiti star Nabeel Shuail on February 18, and the Emirati star Eida Al Menhail, Majed Al Muhandes and Nawal Al Zughbi will conclude the concerts.
 
Concluding her statement, Al Suwaidi invites the public to attend the exceptional concerts in the open-air theatre.