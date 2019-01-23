Alia Al Suwaidi: Al Majaz Amphitheatre to come alive with 4 concerts

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaidi added that Al Majaz Amphithetre, an integrated cultural and tourist destination, is preparing to host top singers of the Arab World from 25 January to 1 March.

Al Suwaidi continued that the first concerts will be held next Friday with Egyptian singer ‘The Prince of Arab Singing’ Hani Shaker, Lebanese singer Wael Jassar, while the second, which will take place February 8, will see the participation of Ragheb Alama and Mohammed Assaf. Al Majaz Amphitheatre will also host the Kuwaiti star Nabeel Shuail on February 18, and the Emirati star Eida Al Menhail, Majed Al Muhandes and Nawal Al Zughbi will conclude the concerts.

Concluding her statement, Al Suwaidi invites the public to attend the exceptional concerts in the open-air theatre.