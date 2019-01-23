Aisha Al Kadid: Khorfakkan Theatrical Festival kicks off Friday

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Kadid pointed out that the festival will feature a series of entertainment competitions such as “Festival Bride”, “Festival’s Princess”, “Create Your contentment” and “The Mmost Beautiful Car” at the festival.

The activities of the festival, held by the theatre section of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, will commence in an hour- festive march from the centre of the city of Khorfakkan heading toward the venue of the shows. A galaxy of theatre and TV drama stars will take part in the march along with tens of cars and musical bands.