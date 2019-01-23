Aisha Al Kadid: Khorfakkan Theatrical Festival kicks off Friday

  • Wednesday 23, January 2019 in 5:50 PM
Sharjah 24: Aisha Al Kadid, member of the organising committee of Khorfakkan Theatrical Festival revealed that the site of the festival has been equipped with the most modern theatres with blue, red and green colours, where a set of multicultural shows will be featured at the nine-thousand viewer - capacity theatre.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Kadid pointed out that the festival will feature a series of entertainment competitions such as “Festival Bride”, “Festival’s Princess”, “Create Your contentment” and “The Mmost Beautiful Car” at the festival.
 
The activities of the festival, held by the theatre section of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, will commence in an hour- festive march from the centre of the city of Khorfakkan heading toward the venue of the shows. A galaxy of theatre and TV drama stars will take part in the march along with tens of cars and musical bands.