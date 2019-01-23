Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council Extends Artisan exchange Programme with Pakistan

The programme’s pilot phase proved such a success that Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, recently announced it will extend the first phase of the project with Pakistan, to include an ‘Advanced Embroidery’ masterclass, building on the remarkable success and developments made by the trainees.

Launched in April 2018, the first phase of the Artisan Skills Exchange programme, which seeks to share skills with artisanal communities from around the world, saw the exchange of the Pakistani art of couture embroidery and traditional Emirati crafts such as Safeefah (palm-frond weaving) and Talli (handwoven braids).

During the eight-month pilot phase, the Emirati trainees who joined the Bidwa Social Development Programme – an Irthi Council initiative – in Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah, learned the fundamentals of embroidery from 16 Pakistani artisans, who developed their expertise under the tutelage of world-renowned fashion designer Rizwan Beyg.

The landmark programme featured more than six different patterns of embroidery, including Aryan, Zardozi and single-needle embroidery, as well as the techniques of incorporating beads, stones, crystals and other accessories.

Unlike the first eight months, where trainees were given a full introduction to embroidery, its different types and methods, the advanced embroidery course will cover practical applications on finished garments, going more in depth on the fabrics and materials used, and how to reach a perfectly crafted end product, using the skills they have acquired.

Reem Bin Karam, Director of NAMA, said: “We have seen an amazing development in the knowledge, know-how and skills of our trainees during the programme. They gained new experiences, expertise, as well as soft and technical skills that will give them the confidence to explore their own creativity in designing, and allow them to succeed in this field. The courses helped train participants’ artistic visions, allowing them to use their new-found skills to create high-quality contemporary designs that reflects the aesthetics and beauty of traditional Emirati culture and traditions.”

“This initiative translates the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of NAMA, Founder and Patron of Irthi, who has always called on providing more platforms for women to support their creativity and capabilities, especially socially and professionally. Following this vision, we aim to empower these women and foster a supportive environment that enables them fulfil their potential in the crafts sector,” she added.

Internationally-renowned fashion designer Rizwan Beyg said: “After eight months and five visits to Sharjah to oversee and teach the essential skills of couture embroidery through the Artisan Exchange Programme, we have seen an incredible pace of development in each of the trainees. In my 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, I was truly shocked by the level of skills progression and potential shown by them.”

He added: “There was a mutual agreement and eagerness, from our side, the trainees, and the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council when we decided to extend the programme to offer an advanced embroidery applications course.”

“The advanced course will enable trainees to work with the wider UAE artisan and designer community to develop finished garments according to the highest standards. Over time, this process will turn into a self-sufficient industry, empowering Emirati women to become expert artisans and designers, eventually passing that knowledge on to the younger generations in a beautifully sustainable cycle,” he concluded.

Fatima Obeid Suror, one of the Emirati participants of the programme, said, “I wanted to prove to myself and those around me that I had capabilities and the talent to have a career in the arts,” she said. “At the start, I had a fear of needles, and I had have never used them before, but once I understood the techniques it became second nature to me. I firmly believe that if you want to pursue your dreams you have to come at it with hard work, persistence and determination.”

“The programme offered me the opportunity to hone my embroidery skills professionally, although I have never practiced any handcrafts before. I really hope that other people see what I have done and realise they can do this too. If you want to pursue your passion then you have to take the steps to become skilled at it. Today I hope I have become a role model for my peers, after turning my passion into a reality, and having made the most of my colleagues’ and trainers’ knowledge and advice, which was instrumental for developing my talent,” she added.