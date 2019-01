Al Madhloum explained that Sharjah organises the biggest nabati poetry festival at the level of the Middle East, in an extravaganza that brings together 60 poets from 17 countries in the emirate of culture, literature and heritage.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Madhloum added that the convergence of the multiple cultures represented by this galaxy of poets is what enriches the festival, which all the people living on this country take pride in.