Al Musallam honours participants of Algerian Heritage Week

The Algerian programme included a tour of the “Al Bait Al Gharbi” Square, offering visitors a view of the ancient architecture, Islamic calligraphy and plastic art (visual art). The event will also showcase Algerian traditional dresses as - Tlemcen, pottery, copper, leather, Al-Sorouh (The walking cattle in the dairy environment), as well as traditional dishes, the West House’s theatre and poetry workshops, folkloric performances, fashion shows, folk poetry, theatre plays and a short dramatization of the Algerian Tlemcen wedding. The programme will also feature daily competitions, prizes for adults and children and various workshops by key members of the Algerian delegation.

The activities of the Algerian Heritage Week also included an intellectual programme, which was held at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH). On Wednesday, a lecture titled ‘Non-material Heritage is a national identity’ in addition to a lecture focusing on ‘Algerian Folk Dances: A symbol of heritage of a real heritage’ were presented. Similarly, Thursday will oversee a session on ‘The role of museums in preserving the heritage’, while the heritage lovers in Dibba will showcase events and activities of the Algerian heritage on Sunday 20 January 2019.

SIH, through the World Heritage Weeks, emphasises the importance of heritage and exchanging knowledge, experience and interaction to protect and transmit heritage for generations as a major cultural component.