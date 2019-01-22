Hani Shaker, Wael Jassar at Al Majaz Amphitheatre this Friday

Hani Shaker, widely known as ‘The Prince of Arab Singing’ will be captivating audiences with his signature romantic compositions, spanning his 40-year musical career. On the same evening, the audience will see remarkable Lebanese singer Wael Jassar, who has earned a strong reputation in the Arab music world for his sentimental love songs to which he lends his uniquely soothing voice.

From January 25 to March 1, 2019, this first-of-its-kind open-air theatre in the region will host a series live concerts by top Arab singers including Nabeel Shuail from Kuwait, Ragheb Alama and Nawal Al Zughbi from Lebanon, Arab Idol Mohammed Assaf from Palestine, Eida Al Menhail from the UAE and Majid Al Muhandis from Iraq.

Tickets to the concert are priced starting AED 100, and available for purchase at https://sharjah.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/72958/hani-and-wael. Doors open at 7:00pm and show starts 9:00pm.