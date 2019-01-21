Mleiha Literary Prize helds its first session

The workshop is a continuation of the training workshop on the writing stories in the framework of the award’s vision to raise the technical skills and right practical methods among the participants.

The workshop was presented by Dr. Haytham Yahya Al Khawajah, where he talked about the practical aspects of writing.

Dr. Mohammed Hamdan bin Jarsh, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mleiha Literary Prize, Secretary General of Emirates Writers Union, pointed out that the workshop improved the creativity of the participants and developed their artistic sense in writing stories.